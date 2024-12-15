PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has hailed the Under-17 National men’s and women’s teams for winning the 2024 Cosafa Championships held in South Africa. The Copper Princesses were crowned champions of the region after they thrashed Lesotho 15-0 in a dramatic final played on Friday at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Soweto Stadium. Meanwhile, the Ian Bakala tutored Junior Chipolopolo boys successful defended their COSAFA U-17 crown after a hard fought 2-1 win over Angola. The Junior Chipolopolo boys also secured qualification for the 2025 TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast. The two teams’ successes cheered President Hichilema, who took to social media to celebrate the young girls and boys. “Congratulations to our Under-17 Boys and...



