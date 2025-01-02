MINISTER of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu has called on Zambian athletes across various sports federations to work hard and intensify their efforts in 2025 to surpass the 310 medals Zambia won two years ago. Nkandu has also encouraged Zambia’s national football teams, which have qualified for various Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, to aim for progress beyond the group stages of their respective competitions. The Chipolopolo, the Copper Queens, the CHAN squad, the U20 and U17 boys’ teams have all secured spots in AFCON tournaments all scheduled for this year. “My appeal to the teams is to work hard in 2025 to ensure we advance beyond the group stages, especially in football. Other disciplines have performed exceptionally...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here