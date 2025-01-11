Given Singuluma of Zambia poses for a photograph ahead of the friendly football match between Zambia and South Africa at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on January 4, 2015. AFP PHOTO/GORDON HARNOLS (Photo credit should read GORDON HARNOLS/AFP via Getty Images)

FORMER Chipolopolo striker Given Singuluma has encouraged the Zambia national team preparing for the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) to adopt a strong mentality and effectively at the tournament set to be held in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Singuluma, Zambia’s all-time top scorer at CHAN with five goals, including a historic hat-trick against Ivory Coast in the inaugural edition, stressed that football across Africa has significantly improved, necessitating thorough preparation. The former TP Mazembe striker, who made history as the first player to score a hat-trick at CHAN and helped Zambia secure bronze in 2009, expressed confidence in the current squad’s potential to win the tournament, which features only players active in their domestic leagues. “My advice to the...