PATSON Daka’s much-anticipated move from Leicester City FC to Everton has failed to materialise after the Foxes were unable to secure a new striker before the closure of the 2025 winter transfer window on February 4. Daka, who has managed just one goal in 12 appearances for Leicester this season, was seen as a potential solution for Everton’s attacking woes. However, the transfer window closed without Leicester making sufficient attacking reinforcements. The only notable signing for the club was French right-back Woyo Coulibaly, who has bolstered Ruud van Nistelrooy’s defensive options. Despite having been linked with a move to West Ham United and Turkish giants Galatasaray, Daka will now have to wait until the summer transfer window, set to open...



