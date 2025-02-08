COPPER Queens coach Nora Häuptle has unveiled a 30-member provisional squad composed entirely of locally-based players in preparation for the upcoming international friendly matches against Malawi’s Scorchers during the FIFA international window. The squad boasts the top 10 goal scorers from the Eden University Women’s Super League, including ZESCO Ndola Girls striker Penelope Mulubwa, who has impressively netted 25 goals in 23 matches this season. Promising young talents Mwila Mufunte and Namute Chileshe, both graduates from the U17 national team, have earned their first call-ups to the senior squad. They will be joined by Copper Princesses captain Mercy Chipasula and forward Ruth Mukoma. The friendlies against Malawi are a crucial part of the Copper Queens’ preparations for the 2025 Women’s...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here