FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has suffered defeat in his bid to secure a seat on the prestigious FIFA Council. In a fiercely contested election held in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, Kamanga finished eighth after managing to garner only 19 votes. This was far from the threshold needed to claim a spot among football’s global decision-makers, marking a major setback in his ambitions to elevate Zambia’s influence on the international football stage. The election saw Morocco’s Fouzi Lekja, Egypt’s Hani Aboo Ridha, and CAF vice president Souleymane Waberi from Djibouti retain their positions on the FIFA Council after claiming 49, 35, and 29 votes, respectively. They will be joined by Niger’s Djinrilla Hima, Comoros football chief Kanizat Ibrahim who claimed the...



