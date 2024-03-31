Walking through the halls of the Vatican City, one wonders at the incredible artworks of all forms showcased with an organized excellence. The one truly remarkable work is hanging in the Gallery of Tapestries. The Gallery has a wide-ranging collection of intricate tapestries that offer a glimpse into various aspects of religious narratives. Among them, numerous tapestries beautifully illustrate scenes from the life of Jesus Christ, embodying important moments such as his early childhood. There are also depictions of events following the crucifixion. Each tapestry is meticulously crafted to convey profound stories and themes.

The tapestries on display in the Magnifique Tapestry Gallery showcase an exquisite level of detail; woven silk and wool threads capture a wide spectrum of human emotions. Among these remarkable works, the Resurrection of Christ stands out as the most impressive piece, reflecting a deep sense of significance and artistry.

This tapestry was originally displayed in the Sistine Chapel in 1531 before being relocated to this gallery in 1838 as documented by the official Vatican State Archives. It portrays a triumphant Christ emerging from the cave of his burial. Standing on the stone that once sealed the tomb, he raises his right hand displaying the three-finger symbol of the holy trinity. The Flemish creators incorporated a unique feature into the Resurrection scene by capturing the core miracle of Christianity within the threads and fibres of the tapestry. Christ is depicted with a naked torso facing right, with red drapery seemingly moving in an unseen breeze, and casting a sidelong glance to the left.

Upon passing the tapestry, the eyes of Jesus seem to stare into the viewer’s eyes as he gazes down the hall in an illusion of artistic genius. The goosebumps appear unannounced when one realizes the significance of that moment. It seems as if the divine has appeared drenched in sublime benevolence.

This effect conveys a clear message: the omnipresent gaze of Jesus is always upon us, no matter where we may be. Attempts to escape the son of God’s piercing gaze are fruitless – once we lock eyes with him, there is no escaping. Even his protruding left knee and the tomb’s broken slab seem to change perspective as we move. In a flash, we can better understand the soldiers’ shock and terror as they stumble and fall in their rush to escape – they were bewildered by the miraculous sight of the supposedly dead Christ rising from the earthly tomb.

To truly appreciate the inner transformative power of this marvel, it must be viewed in person. Artwork can often reveal hidden aspects of our souls, and this specific tapestry is a poignant example of this phenomenon.

“Optimism is a wish without warrant; Christian hope is a certainty, guaranteed by God himself. Optimism reflects ignorance as to whether good things will ever actually come. Christian hope expresses knowledge that every day of his life, and every moment beyond it, the believer can say with truth, based on God’s commitment, that the best is yet to come.”–J.I. Packer

