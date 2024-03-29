As we observe Good Friday, a day of profound significance in the Christian calendar, we are reminded not only of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ but also of the timeless lessons embedded in this sacred day. Good Friday offers an opportunity for introspection, reflection, and renewal, not only for individuals but also for our political leaders. At the heart of Good Friday lies the story of sacrifice and redemption, embodied in the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. His willingness to endure suffering and death for the sake of humanity serves as a powerful example of selflessness and love. In a world often characterized by self-interest and division, the message of Good Friday calls us to transcend our own narrow interests and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.