IT’S a rainy day, but the damp weather has nothing on Santa Claus, Felix Mutati, who only has one mission, to put a smile on the children. Clad in a Santa Claus costume, the Technology and Science Minister, braved the rains this Thursday to share the joy of Christmas with the less privileged children of Chilanga’s Kalundu area, as part of his tradition each year. The Father Christmas joined more than 500 children at a Christmas party where food, gifts and smiles were shared. The Christmas party was organised by the Mehl family with support from Radisson Blu, Trade Kings and Comaco. Mutati explains in this interview, that the ritual makes him feel connected to the children and he loves…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.