I FELT like killing my baby, whenever he is crying, I would just want to beat him up, says Katongo. These are not words one would expect to hear from a mother, but let’s not be too quick to judge before hearing her story… There is no feeling in the world that compares to the joy of bringing a Bundro of Joy in this world. Childbirth can evoke different emotions in a mother, from excitement, to fear, sadness and anxiety. But these thrilling moments can be abruptly ruined by Postpartum depression. Most new mothers experience baby blues within the first two to three days after giving birth which may include mood swings, crying spells and anxiety. But for today we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.