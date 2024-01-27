DO you know that you can actually buy a money bouquet with 20 $100 bills at only K250? Of course, the dollars are fake, and you have to forewarn your partner before she starts crafting that budget. As to whether this is legal is a story for another day. The point I’m putting across is that real is rare, and after reading this article you will question just how much content you see on social media is real. In a world where appearances often take centre stage, the urge of living a facade to craft a specific impression can be quite alluring. The desire to impress on social media or in your community sometimes causes individuals to do unthinkable things…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.