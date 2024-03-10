In the Book of Genesis, the Bible sets the stage for a longstanding enmity between humans and snakes, casting the latter as villains. This narrative has defined the bad blood between humans and snakes for ages. As a result of the ‘beef’ between humans and snakes, it is little wonder that there is always an instinctual urge from the former to kill the latter when their paths cross. However, snake handler and rescuer Kingfrey Phiri is calling on fellow man to stop the unnecessary slaughter of serpents because of the ecological role they play on this blue bubble. For the last four years, Phiri has been on a crusade to conserve snakes. As a snake handler, he responds to snake...



