WHILE the birth of a child brings joy and happiness to a family, for 36-year-old Fred Mwansa, getting three babies at once sent him into a state of panic, leading him to ask some well wishers to take them away together with his 24-year-old wife Lister Kabwe. The couple of Chief Putas’ area in Chiengi district have five other children! So that means they now have eight children altogether. The triplets, two boys and one girl were born last week Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Kalobwa Health post in Chiengi district of Luapula Province. In a video shared on some social media platforms earlier this week, the couple is heard asking interested well-wishers to take their triplets because they don’t...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.