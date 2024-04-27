IT ALL began when Mpali actress Anita Mwanamonga, alias Mwiza’s real life wedding broke the internet. The lavish wedding, which went on for two days, inspired many to do more traditional celebrations and warmed the hearts of her fans across the country. But some drama quickly began to unfold which most people assumed was just some shade being thrown by old flames Anita’s husband Ian Chapiya Shalusabanga might have jilted in the past. A woman named Yarai took to Facebook, accusing Shalusabanga of swindling her. While some people thought there was truth in her allegations, many disregarded her and concluded that she was just jealous. One Month later, however, police have asked members of the public who might have been...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.