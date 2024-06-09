Afro-Dancehall and RnB singer Salma Dodia, known by her stage name Salma Sky, has opened up about going through a mental breakdown after losing her elder brother three years ago. This led her to seek counselling, where she discovered that beyond her grief, she was also experiencing burnout from balancing her career, home making, motherhood, and a romantic relationship with her husband. Of course she had her husband and family’s full support but she realised that she needed some professional help, narrating that it was hard to find the right therapist for her. This reignited her childhood dream of studying something related to psychology and she went on to pursue a diploma in mental health. A recent graduate, Salma says...



