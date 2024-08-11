You’ve probably heard about the scandals involving Catholic women visiting priests’ houses. It’s a topic that often makes headlines. For instance, in 2020, a 42-year-old woman from Lusaka tragically died at Father Mwelwa’s Parish House. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Women’s League, invited to the priest’s home on Holy Thursday. After dining with him, she died under mysterious circumstances that remain unclear. Just a week ago, another dramatic story surfaced on social media. A 31-year-old woman of Kaunda Square, Lusaka, wrote a letter detailing her five-year relationship with a diocesan priest from the Lusaka Archdiocese. The lady claims the priest fathered her twin daughters, but despite his promises, he ended the relationship and neglected his children. Her...