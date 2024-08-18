Death is definitely not a topic many of us like to discuss but fully understand that it is part of life; once you are born, you will surely kick the bucket at some point. Now, last time I spoke to some casket makers, they gave me an eye opening story about the trends they usually observe in June and July, it was sad but insightful and I’d highly encourage those of you who haven’t yet read this to check it out. Today, however, we hear from another casket maker who shares a rather unique challenge which his business experiences. Apparently, some bereaved families tend to lie about the weight of their departed loved ones in order to avoid paying higher...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.