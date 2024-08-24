BREAKUPS happen, and people move on. It didn’t work out for reasons best known to us, Chile One says, confirming his split with Tianna. He adds that, “we all know Tianna is talented, please don’t let the breakup be the reason to throw shade or unfollow her”. While the world has been talking about Jennifer Lopez divorcing Ben Affleck, in Zambia, the hot topic on most people’s lips and social media feeds lately is the breakup of the “Nayo Nayo” duo. Chile One and Tianna, a couple that just a few months ago seemed inseparable, have confirmed their breakup on social media, leaving fans speculating about what went wrong in their highly publicised relationship. Adding to the drama, Tianna, who...



