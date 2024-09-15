When it comes to African countries, some traditional practices can literally leave your jaw on the floor. For instance, I recently learnt that some people believe in smearing a newborn with its father’s semen after having sex for the first time post-birth. What? I’m still trying to make it make sense. But that’s not it, for generations, some Zambians have clung to traditional practices passed down from our ancestors like sexual cleansing and chibelebele/chikula — where children as young as four are introduced to sexual activities and marriage. In some areas, testing virginity after initiation is still a rite of passage, with boys proving their purity and girls, their sexual prowess. But while these customs have stood the test of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.