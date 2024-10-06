A source from the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) has questioned how the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA) has positioned itself as both a regulator and participant in the same field it oversees by introducing an act that allows it to verify qualifications, even though the Examination Council of Zambia is already performing that function. And Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Technical Services Joel Kamoko says the announcement regarding the issue should have originated from the ministry, instead of the team at the Zambia Qualifications Authority. During a recent media briefing, ZAQA Director General Mercy Ngoma announced the Zambia Qualifications Authority Act No. 8 of 2024, which took effect on August 18, 2024. This new Act repeals and replaces the previous...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here