WHILE many parents of children with autism feel uncomfortable or hesitant to share their stories, gospel artiste Mutale Kapaso, a former member of the Xploits 2.9 band, offers a refreshing perspective. She describes her journey into the world of autism through her own son as interesting, having been unaware of autism before his diagnosis. She says understanding what triggers autistic children and paying attention to their needs is crucial. Mutale, an award-winning artiste and founder of Wow Woman, says she realised her six-year-old son was autistic when he was three. She noticed that he had stopped saying some of the words he had already learnt, despite having hit his developmental milestones. She also observed that he reacted differently to loud...



