A 54-year-old woman of Chunga Compound in Lusaka has taken her husband of 36 years to court for failing to pay rent, insulting her whenever she reminds him about it, and getting food meant for the household without leaving any behind. Agness Phiri informed the Matero Local Court that she has been the one paying rent for the entire duration of their marriage but she stopped working this year due to an issue with her legs. But Marko Banda, 58, was surprised by what his wife told the court, describing her as a difficult person. This is in a in which matter in which Agness sued Marko in court for reconciliation and counselling. “I’ve been married to Ba Banda for...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here