Drug abuse may seem like a minor issue, until you, or someone very close to you falls victim to it. This is film director and producer Owas Ray Mwape’s reality. His 20-year-old son has been battling addiction for two years, spiraling so far that he dropped out of school and stole K75,000 from his father. Owas has reached a breaking point, realising that he can no longer fight this battle alone and he’s turning to those who have walked this painful path before, hoping their experience can offer a lifeline. Before we dive into the the Diggers Life conversation with him, let’s begin by reviewing the post he shared on his Facebook page, where he announced his son’s addiction. “My...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here