With today’s economy, bringing a child into this world needs to be properly planned. Each time I walk through the baby aisles of grocery stores, I faint a little when I see the cost of some commodities. Yet, when I cover some cases in the local court, the amount of money dads are charged as child support leaves me thinking I need a new calculator because on mine, the math just doesn’t math; how can K500 or K1,000 be enough for one child, let alone three or four kids for an entire month? I gathered some courage and engaged one of the two magistrates at the Matero Local Court, Harriet Mulenga, who was gracious enough to grant me an interview....



