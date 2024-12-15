AT the launch of the Youth Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol (CAIA) in Chilenje, Hampende Malambo, the Ward Development Committee (WDC) Chairperson for Chilenje raised a sobering concern. He lamented that many young girls in the community are having babies without even knowing who the fathers are, because they were intoxicated at the time they were having sex. Malambo observed that many young boys and girls in Chilenje are consuming beer and abusing drugs at alarming rates. A range of organisations, including those from the public, private, and social sectors, came together earlier this year to establish the Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol (CAIA). The Coalition, which launched an innovative multi-channel campaign to address the consumption of Junta in Zambia, aims to...



