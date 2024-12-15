A 33-YEAR-OLD man of Matero township in Lusaka has dragged his ex-wife to court, seeking a restraining order to stop her from following, insulting and interfering in his private life. Innocent Mulenga told the court that his 22-year-old ex-wife, Anne Tembo, went to his house and poured water on his bed while he was with his new wife, and later repeated the act a second time. In her defence, Tembo said she would not stop following him because he does not support their child but spends money on his new wife and other baby mamas. Appearing before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga in the Matero Local Court, Mulenga claimed that he supports his child and accused Tembo of being jealous of him...



