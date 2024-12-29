When most people picture the Attorney General, they imagine he is someone who only thinks about terms like “per incuriam”, but there’s more to Mulilo Kabesha than meets the eye. Behind the suit and legal briefs, he’s a man of faith, serving as a full-time pastor. In his youth, Mulilo was the life of the party, spinning records as a DJ and running a popular disco. Today’s DJs, he says, just blast music without reading the room. Unlike them, says he knew how to carefully tailor his mix to match the atmosphere and audience. Reflecting on his time at the Law Practice Institute, which is now called ZIALE, the Attorney General recalls that his class was the only one where...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here