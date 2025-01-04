Honestly, I had a very negative expectation of how people would receive ‘Mapopwe’ after the drama surrounding the release of the song ‘Pwaku Akolwa,’ says Kelvin Simfukwe, alias Kay, of Chanda na Kay. Recently, the Copperbelt hit-making duo Chanda na Kay captured listeners’ hearts with their brand-new single, ‘Mapopwe,’ a Tonga song (meaning ‘maize’) featuring Sianene and Coopticker. This time, the sound of the song is different from the usual Kopala style the duo is known for. The song tells the story of an old commercial farmer who boasts about himself, warning people not to look down on him or be deceived by his shabby appearance. He explains that, despite his looks, he is a wealthy man who owns livestock,...



