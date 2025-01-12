MATERO Local Court Magistrate Lewis Mumba was left stunned when a couple he had just divorced was seen hugging each other near the court’s doorstep, with the man gently caressing the woman’s brown braided hair. Upon noticing this, the magistrate advised the couple that if they still loved each other and wanted to get back together, they could go back to court and have their divorce papers cancelled. This is in a matter where Felix Sinyangwe, 31, of Lusaka’s Chaisa compound, sued his wife, Lizzy Nachizya, 28, of Chongwe, for divorce after she posted a photo on Facebook with her boyfriend, where they were holding each other’s waists alongside her baby girl. Sinyangwe told the court that Nachizya left their...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here