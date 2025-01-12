AS Fumba Chama, alias Pilato, stepped onto the stage at Scream Club in Lusaka, the crowd expected him to pull out a speech and read a few words in tribute to Dandy Krazy. However, to the surprise of many, a casually dressed Pilato, briefly abandoned his role as PS for the Youth and Arts Ministry, grabbed the microphone and launched straight into a performance of his iconic hit, ‘Ichashishita’. Pilato moved across the stage with effortless swagger, engaging fans as if he had never left the spotlight. It wasn’t just a performance, it was a revival. For those few minutes, it felt like Pilato was back where he truly belonged, commanding the stage with the same magnetic presence and fiery...