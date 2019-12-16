It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia – Wina

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia – WinaBy Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019
Vice-President Inonge Wina has rubbished reports that Zambia under declared Mukula exports to China saying the Asian country has many sources of Mukula in the region which use Zambia as a transit route to the port in Namibia.
And Vice-President Wina says individuals who think they are economic engineers who can fix the economy within a week are deceiving the masses.
A report by the Center for International Forest Research (CIFOR) on Mukula production and trade revealed that Zambia declared to have exported 3,000 m3 of Mukula logs valued at US$900,000 in 2016, while China declared Mukula imports from Zambia of about 61,000 m3 for an approximate value of US$ 87 million.
But the Vice-President, who was speaking during her question and answer session in Parliament, Friday, wondered why certain leaders relished on falsehoods as she responded to Kabompo UPND member of parliament Ambrose Lufuma who wanted to find out what government was doing to stem the corruption syndicate that was robbing Zambians of their “God-given Mukula gift”.
“I am failing to understand why some of our leaders relish on receiving falsehood information. We need to address some of these issues, honorable members of parliament, to ascertain the truth about the information we receive and get the details and information correctly so that together, we can examine these matters. We know very well that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been at the forefront of fighting corruption where it emerges and he is the first one to order the banning of Mukula exports. The Chinese have various sources of Mukula, including the countries around us because the Ministry of Lands has got a schedule of trucks that pass through from the Congo, into Zambia to the ocean in Namibia loaded with Mukula trees. So it may not be Zambian Mukula that is reflected in the records of Chinese business houses and Chinese imports. So we should not sensationalize issues which are not very factual,” Vice-President Wina said.
“Madam Speaker, I am surprised to see that a learned member of parliament can take issues from social media as the cardinal truth. That report, we wonder whether that report has been verified. Madam Speaker, the figures that are quoted in that publication are made up by someone who lives in the United States and not here. And the whole publication is based on falsehoods and propaganda. And I do not think members of parliament should depend on fake news to bring information to this House. We know very well, Madam Speaker, that the manufacturers of that report are well known and if they are so well known, we will investigate where this information is coming from. These are people who are being sponsored by international conglomerates and they want to tarnish the name and image of the President and also of Zambia.”
And Vice-President Wina said those claiming they could fix Zambia’s economy within a week were not being truthful.
“Madam Speaker, if there are some individuals who think they are economic engineers and will fix this economy of this country in a week or in a month, I think they are not giving the country the true picture of the situation. Madam Speaker, I would say this government has performed well in tackling economic issues. There have been a lot of factors contributing to the decline in the economic sectors. We are aware of the drop in the price of copper on the London metal exchange, we are as well aware of the devastating effects of drought on our agricultural production. You are also aware of the escalating oil prices on the international market, we are also aware of other international happenings that impact on Zambia such as the war between the Chinese economy and the American economy,” said Vice-President Wina.
“We know what climate change has done to this country, resulting in power or load management of electricity. So all these factors have had a negative impact on the economic management of the country and I don’t think any spin doctor could have changed the scenario but for this country to move forward, this government is committed to put in policies that will resuscitate the economies of this country as we move on.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- There’s no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption – Kambwili - 18 Dec 2019
- Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu - 18 Dec 2019
- Marijuana still illegal, until laws are changed – Wina - 18 Dec 2019
- Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food - 18 Dec 2019
- Select committee’s suggestions on Bill 10 good for Zambia – Lungwangwa - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
At least they did a research and have shared findings. The best thing a well meaning government could do is say thank you and use the findings to better manage and ensure that the 95% goes to the treasury.
Besides, that report confirms FIC findings of illicit funds suspected to cone from timber trade.
I think wisdom is about listening before one speaks!!
Ours is a government of thieves. Even seemingly decent beings like the old lady cannot see the filth being generated by her government. The PF government is rotten to the core and deserves to be voted out at the earliest opportunity. They are shameless thieves.
Really VP ..is that all you have to say? Are exports recorded from origin or transit route. How can the chinese remit the money to DRC and record that the timber came from zambia. Which route does our copper use? Dar or Durban? I guess when it gets to its final destination it is recorded as having originated from South Africa or Tanzanya. This woman must be retired.