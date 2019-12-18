There’s no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption – Kambwili

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
There’s no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption – KambwiliBy Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019
National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says he hopes the United States government will not succumb to calls for them to recall Ambassador Daniel Foote because he did nothing wrong.
And Kambwili has charged that government is always unsettled when corruption is mentioned, which is why he is suffering and his businesses have been stifled.
Speaking during a fundraising church service at UCZ St Stephen’s Church building in Choma, Sunday, President Edgar Lungu said he wanted Ambassador Foote gone because Zambians did not need “such people” in their midst.
“Thank you to the church, thank you to UCZ, especially for voicing out against un-Christian values, such as homosexuality. I will leave it at that because I don’t want to get you involved in politics of diplomacy and other things because it is matters, which came from our friends, the Americans. But you need to know that we have complained officially to the American government because we don’t want such people in our midst, we want him gone!” said President Lungu.
But in an interview, Kambwili urged the PF government to get its hands off the American Envoy, saying government must fight corruption and not Ambassador Foote.
“Corruption is stealing from the poor, I thought the President was going to be more candid on the people that are mentioned in corruption as complained by Ambassador Foote; there is absolutely no reason to ask America to recall him and I hope the American government will not do what the Zambian government has asked, they should not succumb,” Kambwili appealed.
“Zambia will never accept gayism unless maybe in another world because Zambia is a Christian nation. It is just like we have accepted that we are a Christian nation, but we allow the Muslims to conduct their business freely. So, if a Muslim doesn’t want to talk about Jesus Christ, is that an offence? So if we are a Christian nation and Muslims are saying Mohammed and not Jesus, is that an offence? You take (it as) that’s their belief, that’s their opinion, but you cannot depend on statute books. So, why worry about what Foote said? Is what he said going to put food on the table for the people of Zambia?”
He insisted Ambassador Foote’s opinion on the Kapiri men who were sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for having a sexual affair did not disrespect Zambian laws.
“I think, in my view, having been Minister of Foreign Affairs, there is absolutely nothing wrong that Foote did that amounts to complaints to his government. The Vienna Convention on the conduct of Ambassadors and High Commissioners is very clear. You see, these people are not supposed to be here and absolutely be quiet. When things are not being done right, they have the right to speak out. There are times that they can call press briefings and talk about what is happening in the country as long as they are not interfering with the internal affairs. Now, when you ask the question, Foote’s opinion: was it directing government or telling government that if you don’t do this, we are not going to give you aid, is that what he said? He was merely complaining that the length of period that the guys have been sentenced to is too harsh. He does recognise the fact that under Zambian law, gayism is an offence, but he was only concerned with the period, 15 years, when corrupt people are not going to prison and when people are stealing public resources, are left scot-free,” he said.
And Kambwili said anyone singing the “corruption song” suffered the same way his businesses had suffered.
“In my view, people have been unsettled by the word corruption. It’s because of him saying that there is corruption in government and a very good example is, look at how I am suffering; I am always in court; my businesses have been killed because I have been singing the corruption song. So, in this government, it’s like when you sing the corruption song, you touch other people’s nerves. So, for me, Ambassador Foote has not done anything wrong for saying his own opinion and he cannot really be attacking people on their opinion,” said Kambwili.
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- There’s no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption – Kambwili - 18 Dec 2019
- Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu - 18 Dec 2019
- Marijuana still illegal, until laws are changed – Wina - 18 Dec 2019
- Wina calls for joint-task force to slow imported food - 18 Dec 2019
- Select committee’s suggestions on Bill 10 good for Zambia – Lungwangwa - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article