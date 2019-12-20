Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – Nshindano

- Local
-
by Julia Malunga on 20 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 20 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Breaking News
Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – NshindanoBy Julia Malunga on 20 Dec 2019
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says stakeholders should think about how delimitation of constituencies will improve service delivery instead of focussing on how much the country will spend on more members of parliament.
Last week, Mazabuka Central UPND member of parliament Gary Nkombo said plans to increase the number of constituencies from 156 to 235 was long overdue, but that the timing was wrong as the country was bleeding economically.
But in an interview, Wednesday, Nshindano said ECZ wanted to take electoral services closer to the people.
“Different stakeholders will have different recommendations. It is very important that the stakeholders understand what the delimitation process is all about. We are trying to take electoral services closer to the people. In that regard, if you are a voter, you are able to access the polling station and when you are there, the streams are sufficient to allow you to vote at the most convenient and quickest of time; you don’t want to be there and spend hours. But in most instances, that is not the case; some people will have to walk long distances just to cast their vote so that brings about voter apathy. People will not be able to exercise their constitutional right. So, as we are delimitating, one of the things is to cut down on that. But there also other areas where people are completely cut off because of other geographical features,” Nshindano explained.
“So, it is important that delimitation happens so that we take electoral services to those people. What you want is effective representation, and effective representation entails that electorates must have some way of interacting with their leaders and if you listen to most of the people, one of the cries is that they never see their members of parliament; because of the vastness of the constituencies, the MP is unable to be able to go to these areas or hear the challenges of the people. There are so many factors to delimitation beyond just the cost so if well managed, it will not only enhance democratic practices, but it will also enhance service delivery. But when you say, ‘no, this is going to lead to the number of MPs and allowances,’ you also need to look at it from the other perspective. What is it doing for the country in terms of service provision?”
And Nshindano emphasized that the Commission had not yet come up with the number of constituencies that would arise from the delimitation exercise.
“The 235 is the number that was recommended in 2011 delimitation. But, of course, that was not approved because that process did not pass through. So, the number is yet to be determined. All parameters need to be considered when you are looking at delimitation and, of course, this is based on the recommendations by the people themselves. It’s not an exclusive process and they can go and debate. But then, it doesn’t end there because the Commission has to retreat and look at what the Constitution is saying and what are the parameters that we need to consider when delimitating a constituency. And we need to follow those parameters to the letter as enshrined in the Constitution and then come up with the numbers that are deserving for that particular district,” said Nshindano.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – Nshindano - 20 Dec 2019
- There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH - 20 Dec 2019
- We’ll use jobs to win in 2021 – Musukwa - 20 Dec 2019
- Dismissing Mukula report as fake news disheartening – EIA - 19 Dec 2019
- Expect more protests, people are angry – UPND - 19 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval (6,617 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (5,985 views)
- How processed Mukula comes back to Zambia (2,205 views)
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate (2,133 views)
- Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba (1,782 view)
- Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – Nshindano
- Chiluba’s corruption child’s play compared to PF – HH
- Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba
- Parley approves 2020 budget, as Ng’andu reiterates stoppage in external debt contraction
- There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – Nshindano20 Dec 2019
-
Chiluba’s corruption child’s play compared to PF – HH20 Dec 2019
-
Lungu finally fires Kaizer, appoints Zimba20 Dec 2019
-
Parley approves 2020 budget, as Ng’andu reiterates stoppage in external debt contraction20 Dec 2019
-
There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH20 Dec 2019
-
4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty20 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article