HH has nothing to offer – Govt

Acting chief government spokesperson Stephen Kampyongo says there is nothing which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema can offer because government is already implementing various measures to turn around the economy.

Reacting to Hichilema’s end of year press briefing in a statement, Tuesday, Kampyongo charged that Hichilema was a sadist who saw nothing good about his own country.

“Government wishes to stress that all the country’s fundamentals of governance namely the rule of law, transparency accountability economic political and socials stability are intact and functional contrary to the picture being painted by opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema that the country’s economic and governance systems have broken down. It is not unusual for Mr Hichilema to paint the country black because he is a sadist who sees nothing good about his own country. Mr Hichilema is under a misguided view that he alone has the monopoly of wisdom when he is not. Listening to his press conference today, (Monday) there is nothing that Mr Hichilema has to offer as government is in course implementing various measures to turn the country’s economic around. It is therefore wishful thinking for Mr Hichilema to assert that an early election is necessary to get the country out of the economic challenges,” read the statement.

Kampyongo said allegations made by Hichilema that the country was a police state was baseless adding that his party was able to address public meeting and rallies around the country.

“Further, Mr Hichilema’s allegation of Zambia being a police state is baseless and targeted at his perceived international sympathizers the fact that Mr Hichilema and his party functionaries are able to hold a press conferences and go round the country to address public meetings and rallies is proof that Zambia’s political environment is democratic in which all stakeholders are free to participate. This, however, does not mean that people should act outside the law in their political discourse,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampyongo challenged Hichilema to report government officials who were allegedly banking stolen money in off-shore banks.

“Mr Hichilema is an unpatriotic Zambian and should desist from making wild allegations that some government officials are allegedly banking stolen money in off-shore banks abroad. Mr Hichilema should report such activities to law enforcement agencies if he has evidence instead of playing to the gallery. We know that he is very familiar with offshore accounts so let him tell us how he does it and those ministers he is alleging to be involved in the scourge. Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, reaffirms its commitment to working tirelessly in improving the welfare of the Zambian people. This is done through honest acknowledgement and assessment of the challenges at hand and will not fantasize over the lives of Zambians,” stated Kampyongo.