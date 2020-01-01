HH has nothing to offer – Govt

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 1 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 1 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 31 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 31 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 25 Dec 2019by Mirriam Chabala on 25 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 30 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 25 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 29 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 28 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
HH has nothing to offer – GovtBy Julia Malunga on 1 Jan 2020
Acting chief government spokesperson Stephen Kampyongo says there is nothing which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema can offer because government is already implementing various measures to turn around the economy.
Reacting to Hichilema’s end of year press briefing in a statement, Tuesday, Kampyongo charged that Hichilema was a sadist who saw nothing good about his own country.
“Government wishes to stress that all the country’s fundamentals of governance namely the rule of law, transparency accountability economic political and socials stability are intact and functional contrary to the picture being painted by opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema that the country’s economic and governance systems have broken down. It is not unusual for Mr Hichilema to paint the country black because he is a sadist who sees nothing good about his own country. Mr Hichilema is under a misguided view that he alone has the monopoly of wisdom when he is not. Listening to his press conference today, (Monday) there is nothing that Mr Hichilema has to offer as government is in course implementing various measures to turn the country’s economic around. It is therefore wishful thinking for Mr Hichilema to assert that an early election is necessary to get the country out of the economic challenges,” read the statement.
Kampyongo said allegations made by Hichilema that the country was a police state was baseless adding that his party was able to address public meeting and rallies around the country.
“Further, Mr Hichilema’s allegation of Zambia being a police state is baseless and targeted at his perceived international sympathizers the fact that Mr Hichilema and his party functionaries are able to hold a press conferences and go round the country to address public meetings and rallies is proof that Zambia’s political environment is democratic in which all stakeholders are free to participate. This, however, does not mean that people should act outside the law in their political discourse,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kampyongo challenged Hichilema to report government officials who were allegedly banking stolen money in off-shore banks.
“Mr Hichilema is an unpatriotic Zambian and should desist from making wild allegations that some government officials are allegedly banking stolen money in off-shore banks abroad. Mr Hichilema should report such activities to law enforcement agencies if he has evidence instead of playing to the gallery. We know that he is very familiar with offshore accounts so let him tell us how he does it and those ministers he is alleging to be involved in the scourge. Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, reaffirms its commitment to working tirelessly in improving the welfare of the Zambian people. This is done through honest acknowledgement and assessment of the challenges at hand and will not fantasize over the lives of Zambians,” stated Kampyongo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- HH has nothing to offer – Govt - 1 Jan 2020
- Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH - 31 Dec 2019
- PF on verge of losing power – Andyford - 23 Dec 2019
- Kaizar was a Kabova; his dismissal is in national interest – Kambwili - 23 Dec 2019
- Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – Nshindano - 20 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (3,245 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it's a new feeling - Kasolo (2,948 views)
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa (2,560 views)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo (2,358 views)
- Govt claims it is unaware of Foote’s recall (2,192 views)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Weak fight against corruption threatening aid – NGOCC1 Jan 2020
-
Corruption must be treated as a crime against humanity1 Jan 2020
-
Zambia completely broke, men are even scared to marry – HH31 Dec 2019
-
Changala maintains call for early polls, says PF govt is seriously dangerous31 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati hopes U.S. govt’s donor support won’t diminish amidst diplomatic row31 Dec 2019
-
PF has killed law enforcement wings for corruption to thrive – Mukuni31 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article