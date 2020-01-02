Cannabis a big money spinner – Zulu

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 2 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 2 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 2 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 2 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 2 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 2 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 26 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Tenson Mkhala on 2 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 30 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 1 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 31 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 30 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020by Sunday Chilufya Chanda on 31 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 29 Dec 2019by Dr Pamela Towela Sambo and Dr O’Brien Kaaba on 29 Dec 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Cannabis a big money spinner – ZuluBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 2 Jan 2020
Luangeni PF member of parliament Charles Zulu says the growing of cannabis for medicinal purposes will earn Zambia billions in revenues and revamp the economy.
And Zulu has maintained his position on the need to bring back deputy ministers in the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019.
In an interview on government’s proposal to legalize the cultivation, production and export of marijuana, Zulu expressed optimism of the crop’s massive potential to earn the country huge revenues and called for widespread support to implement it.
“I have been sensitizing people in my constituency and even in Parliament and people were saying, ‘maybe Zulu is smoking daga (weed) now because he is promoting daga smoking,’ but at the end of the day, let us look at the bigger picture: this type of cannabis is not one that you grow on an open space like in gardens, it needs heavy investment. And mind you, we are not talking about cannabis for recreational purposes, we are talking about cannabis for export. And wherever it goes, it would be used to make medicine, which will help even those people who are condemning it now. Maybe because of ignorance and not knowing what is involved, they are demonizing it,” Zulu said.
“For me, this development has been long overdue. In fact, other countries started a long time ago. It is a very progressive decision by government although I have heard from certain sectors of society by those who don’t have the knowledge of how this project will be done and are commenting negatively. I think all of us must commend government for the job well done because if we want to build our economy, we have to come up with new ideas. You can imagine that even that stuff you call ‘Black Mountain’ in Kitwe today, a long time ago, it was known as rubbish. But because of the new technology and new ideas, that stuff is now of value. So, equally, the problem with cannabis is that those people who are running pharmaceuticals have been demonizing cannabis because the oil from cannabis cures a lot of diseases. So, those running pharmaceutical businesses would want you to be buying drugs from them.”
He, however, appealed to the government to consider making the license fee for the cultivation of cannabis affordable.
“People are talking about the fees, yes, that one has to be discussed, but this project needs heavy investment; you need to build tunnels; you need airplanes for transportation. And mind you, it’s also monitored by the United Nations. It’s a multi-billion dollar business. Of course, government should look at the license fees because they are on the high side, but when you look at what will come out of it, it will be so huge,” Zulu added.
“In fact, for me, I would encourage government to do the first two or three licences for free and then look at the money that government will get out of this business. For this business, you first build tunnels and then you grow the crop inside the tunnels and put cameras all over. It requires tight security. It should be sealed in order not to allow for cross-pollination. No one goes in and out just like that because it is a drug, which can be abused. You need professionals to deal with it. I remember when government used to give mining licenses anyhow, people used to get licenses and then they fail to use their licenses and sometimes sell them…I can assure you that with 40 hectares of land and you cultivate it properly, we can make billions within this two year-period, this country’s economy can change.”
He also stressed the need to sensitize the Church on the importance of the drug to people’s lives.
“So, let us go for it. This is not a political issue, it is about the economy of our country. I think the Church has to be sensitized also because they are looking at the negative side of cannabis,” Zulu said.
And Zulu reiterated his position on the need to reintroduce deputy ministers as contained in the controversial Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill 10.
“I already gave my position on the need to bring back deputy ministers. There is nothing wrong about it. The only reason people are giving is that there is no money to pay them. I have been a deputy minister before and I know how overwhelmed ministers get. The people that are actually facing the music are ministers themselves. They are supposed to defend this. But anyway, since they are quiet and the party said, ‘we don’t want deputy ministers’…Look at Zimbabwe, their economy is worse than ours, but there are deputy ministers there; South Africa; Malawi and others have deputy ministers. So, what is wrong with us? And over my dead body, I won’t change my position. No matter what you tell me, I still strongly support that deputy ministers must come back and that’s my opinion,” said Zulu.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Kasolo was right, it’s illegal for Lungu to cut people’s salaries without their consent – Wynter - 2 Jan 2020
- Cannabis a big money spinner – Zulu - 2 Jan 2020
- Only 7 of 79 proposed amendments in Bill 10 are contentious – Mundubile - 2 Jan 2020
- Fireworks accident leaves Lsk boy’s leg amputated - 1 Jan 2020
- Public finance management was poor in 2019 – ActionAid - 31 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda (5,280 views)
- I’ve never been fired before, it's a new feeling - Kasolo (3,928 views)
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero (2,611 views)
- C/belt police nab jerabo leader for brandishing guns (2,583 views)
- HH has nothing to offer - Govt (1,777 view)
- HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo
- What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda
- Archbishop Mpundu has joined a wrong battle, we’ll deal with him like an opponent – Tutwa
- Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero
- Lungu should cut his term of office, not the salaries of public officers. Here is why.
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Kasolo was right, it’s illegal for Lungu to cut people’s salaries without their consent – Wynter2 Jan 2020
-
Cannabis a big money spinner – Zulu2 Jan 2020
-
200% power tariff hike meant to fund PF’s 2021 campaign – Milupi2 Jan 2020
-
Lungu’s salary cuts illegal – ZCTU2 Jan 2020
-
Non-performing loans were banks’ major challenge in 2019, says BAZ2 Jan 2020
-
Only 7 of 79 proposed amendments in Bill 10 are contentious – Mundubile2 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article