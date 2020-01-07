Lungu goes on 4-day holiday

- Local
Lungu goes on 4-day holidayBy Mukosha Funga on 7 Jan 2020
President Edgar Lungu has gone on a four day annual retreat in Eastern Province.
According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the retreat is effective Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
“The President spent last weekend and part of Monday in Kawambwa, Luapula Province where he commissioned the Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia Cassava Outgrower Scheme. During the function, President Lungu told the gathering that had thronged the Cassava Plantation to participate in the Outgrower Scheme and generate income for themselves. Later on the same day Monday, President Lungu flew from Mansa to Eastern Province to commence the retreat,” read the statement.
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
-
-
