Do you have crippling pain every time your period rolls around? Do all the health care providers you visit seemingly disregard your level of pain, leaving you feeling frustrated and alone? Maybe even your friends and family fail to relate with your monthly struggles, telling you that you’re just an attention seeker? Well, Obstetrician Gynaecologist Dr Mutinta Muyuni says you could be suffering from Endometriosis. In a webinar organised by the Medical Women Association of Zambia (MWAZ), Thursday, Dr Muyuni, who said one in 10 women are affected, explained some of the symptoms of Endometriosis and admitted that sometimes, health care practitioners misdiagnosed women. She recalled that one time, a woman was treated for Tuberculosis (TB) when Endometriosis was the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here