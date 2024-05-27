A whistleblower has told News Diggers that the Zesco board has been split over a decision, allegedly instigated by chairman Vickson Nc’ube, to remove and replace Managing Director Victor Mapani. But Nc’ube has rubbished the allegation, saying there is no split on the board as members are preoccupied with efforts to find solutions to the loadshedding crisis. Nc’ube further adds that there is no rift between him and the Managing Director, saying he held a meeting with him yesterday to plan for his return from leave. According to sources, Nc’ube has been working with some selected board members to have Mapani removed and replaced; and has also been pushing for the creation of a “Chief Operations Officer” position, to take...



