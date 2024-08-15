USA-BASED Zambian Constitutional Making Expert Professor Muna Ndulo says former ACC board chairperson Musa Mwenye’s decision to declare his assets before Chief Justice Mumba Malila was well-intended, but it has no real effect because there’s a lack of legislation to support such declarations. And Prof Ndulo says there should be an office responsible for verifying asset declarations and failure to declare them must be a criminal offence. Shortly after President Hakainde Hichilema dissolved the Anti-Corruption Commission board, Mwenye voluntarily declared his assets before Chief Justice Malila. Mwenye, who had been advocating for individuals in public office to declare their assets and for laws that compel a Head of State to do the same, said he wanted to serve as an...



