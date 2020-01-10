Deregistering UNZALARU not the solution – Mambwe

- Local
-
by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 10 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 10 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 10 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 10 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 10 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Deregistering UNZALARU not the solution – MambweBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 10 Jan 2020
The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) says it will remind UNZA management and the Labour Commissioner that there are procedures to resolve grievances, rather than settling for de-registration.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour, through the office of the Labor Commissioner, and the University of Zambia (UNZA) management gave UNZALARU 48 hours in which to show cause why it should not be deregistered for breaching the recognition agreement after the “idiots” remarks.
But in an interview, UNZALARU general secretary Dr Kelvin Mambwe said there were outlined procedures for addressing grievances.
“We are responding to management and in our response, we were telling them that the issue at hand is to do with the grievance. And so management has shown that they have a grievance and our collective agreement provides for procedures for addressing the grievance. That is our response. So, we are proposing that that grievance can be addressed through the necessary procedures that are provided for in our recognition agreement,” Dr Mambwe said.
Asked to clarify if his position was that de-registration was not the way to go, Dr Mambwe replied in the affirmative.
“No [de-registration is not the way to go] , there are procedures to be followed before a union can be deregistered. The recognition agreement is like a marriage certificate which provides procedures on how a grievance between the parties can be dealt with and the Bargaining Unit is a place where such grievances can be dealt with,” he said.
“The procedure is to refer the matter to the bargaining unit where both parties are going to sit down and look at the issue at hand and find an amicable solution. And after that, then we can communicate the outcome.”
And when asked if he would make a public apology following Higher Education Minister Dr Brian Mushimba’s demand, Dr Mambwe said he would only respond after consulting lawyers and the union executive.
“I don’t have any specific comment for now on that because we are still talking with our lawyers and the colleagues in the executive. I wouldn’t want to comment on that for now,” said Dr Mambwe.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Deregistering UNZALARU not the solution – Mambwe - 10 Jan 2020
- Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane - 9 Jan 2020
- PF steps up scrutiny of social media groups to clamp down “abuse” - 9 Jan 2020
- UNZALARU must issue public apology, demands Mushimba - 9 Jan 2020
- Govt moves to deregister UNZALARU over ‘idiots’ remark - 9 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee - Lusambo (4,215 views)
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (4,097 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (3,333 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (3,125 views)
- Govt moves to deregister UNZALARU over 'idiots' remark (2,465 views)
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo
- Foote challenges Lungu's govt leaders to disclose their sources of income
- We insist, PF needs a Mwanawasa to emerge from within
- I would rather attend all-white party than gay meeting - Lubinda
- We don't want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he's a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Deregistering UNZALARU not the solution – Mambwe10 Jan 2020
-
PF a dead party awaiting burial in 2021 – NDC10 Jan 2020
-
Retrenchees vow to keep pushing for their dues10 Jan 2020
-
Kampyongo should arrest Lungu – Mucheleka10 Jan 2020
-
If I’m not fired, I’ll ensure Zambia Airways starts flying this year – Kafwaya10 Jan 2020
-
Lungu distributes relief food to E/Province flood victims10 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article