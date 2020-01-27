Bill 10 a priority for Legislature, economy a priority for Executive – Kafwaya

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Bill 10 a priority for Legislature, economy a priority for Executive – KafwayaBy Mukosha Funga on 27 Jan 2020[easy-social-share counters=0 counter_pos="hidden" total_counter_pos="right" template="20" style="icon" point_type="simple"]
Minister of Transport and Communication Mutotwe Kafwaya says it is flawed to say that government should prioritize fixing the economy over enacting Bill 10 because both issues are priorities in different arms of the government.
And Kafwaya says people should stop making fun of climate change because it is real.
At a public discussion forum on Bill 10 recently, constitutional lawyer John Sangwa argued that Zambia had an economic crisis, not a constitutional one.
“I don’t think it needs to be taken to the people, it doesn’t require refinement and I think people have better issues to focus on. As a country, we are not in a crisis in terms of the Constitution, our crisis is economic. Ideally, our discussion today should have been centered on how we can confront the economic challenges that the country is facing and not the Constitution. We should be ashamed as a country that we have spent the last 29 years discussing about the constitution,” said Sangwa.
Speaking when he featured on 5FM, Thursday, Kafwaya said the economy and Bill 10 were both being prioritised in different arms of the government.
“Priorities in the Executive must not be taken to the Legislature. The issue of economic governance is something that sits squarely in the Executive and Bill 10 is not being debated in the Executive. Bill 10 is being debated into the Judiciary, that’s where it will go. So it is not a priority in the Executive, it is a priority in the Legislature. So you can’t, economic governance and making of laws cannot be brought together and prioritized in the same line, no. Let the priorities in the legislature remain there. If you have issues, don’t mix the economy with making of laws. What is the role of Parliament? Number one, legislation, making of laws. Number two, representation, representing the people who elected them, number three and the final one is keeping the government to account, that is oversight, that is the function of Parliament or the Legislature. So there is nothing there to do with economic governance, nothing. So what is happening there, don’t mix it with the Executive. In the Executive that’s where you say economic governance must be a priority,” Kafwaya said.
And Kafwaya asked Zambians to take climate change seriously.
“You can imagine, people are making fun of climate change. In Dubai, there is no rain, it is a dessert, there has been no rain from generation to generation. But today, because there infrastructure was constructed in such a way that they didn’t envision that it could rain, you saw what happened there, there are floods. What is that? Climate change, but here you make fun of it…we are going to wake up when it is too late. Climate change is real, climate change must be acted upon and we need to be serious about these things. Thank God the rains have come, copper will be okay, the dollar will come down because we are praying on the 18th of October every year, because we are petitioning God,” said Kafwaya.
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related Items
- Bill 10 a priority for Legislature, economy a priority for Executive – Kafwaya - 27 Jan 2020
- Don’t sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials - 21 Jan 2020
- Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM - 15 Jan 2020
- If enacted, Public Order Bill of 2019 will constitutionalize dictatorship, warns Ndulo - 14 Jan 2020
- DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick note - 10 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Suspected ritual killers turn into cats when we try to arrest them - Katanga (2,680 views)
- Lusaka teacher gets 1 year for corruption (1,562 view)
- It’d be dangerous to give PF another 5 years under Lungu – Kambwili (1,510 view)
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies (1,042 view)
- How drug trafficking, wildlife smuggling destroys communities (848 views)
- ECZ can’t act on Chilubi bribery accusations until formal complaint is made – Nshindano
- Lusaka teacher gets 1 year for corruption
- Chingola riots a sign of people’s anger against govt lies
- No political gatherings, orders Kampyongo as police crack down on Chingola crimes
- It’d be dangerous to give PF another 5 years under Lungu – Kambwili
- Sinda residents stole from me instead of helping after my accident, laments Mkaika MP
- Porn addicts fail to function in marriages, says Sumaili
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
-
Latest
- ECZ can’t act on Chilubi bribery accusations until formal complaint is made – Nshindano
- Lusaka teacher gets 1 year for corruption
- Chingola riots a sign of people’s anger against govt lies
- No political gatherings, orders Kampyongo as police crack down on Chingola crimes
- It’d be dangerous to give PF another 5 years under Lungu – Kambwili
- Sue us if you want, we won’t sponsor anyone to Dubai, insists ECZ
- Zesco still importing power from SA – PS
- My team and I are ready to die over our work – FIC boss
- Bill 10 a priority for Legislature, economy a priority for Executive – Kafwaya
- Suspected ritual killers turn into cats when we try to arrest them – Katanga
- Dora urges Zambians to believe ACC statistics on corruption not TIZ
- Chilubanama apologizes to PF, accuses Prime TV of misquoting him
- Corruption getting worse in Zambia, we can no longer pretend – TIZ
- Porn addicts fail to function in marriages, says Sumaili
- We mean well with our public discussion forums
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
- Business
Comment on article