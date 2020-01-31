Seer 1 shouldn’t derail us from Bill 10 – CCZ

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) secretary general Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says Zambians must not lose focus on important issues like the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 because of Nigerian prophet Seer 1.

And Fr Chikoya has advised people to desist from seeking riches or power through charms or supernatural means, warning that such things always backfire.

Earlier this week, a bizarre video went viral on social media in which a South African Based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu popularly known as Seer 1 issued threats against unnamed ministers, some members of parliament and mayors who he claimed that he gave supernatural powers to win the 2016 elections.

But in an interview, Fr Chikoya lamented that the Seer 1 issue was just diverting people’s attention from the real problems which Zambians were facing.

“With the challenges facing our country, people must focus. There are a lot of attempts to divert the attention of the people but we should be able to remain focused. We must look out and demand for accountability, we must demand for quality of service delivery and for lasting and permanent solutions to the power challenges and also the issues of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which has technically been disowned by those that were there because they are now claiming they don’t support it. So it is clear that it is a deceptive thing and it should go back to the drawing board. We need to stay awake and focused,” Fr Chikoya said.

And Fr Chikoya warned people that sought riches through manipulative or ritual means, that charms would always backfire.

“And generally, those who seek riches, political office and other forms of positions should keep away from using manipulative forces and charms, they always backfire. You may thrive for a season but it will still get back to you. Shedding innocent blood, if it so happens in the quest for wealth and in the quest for political office or any form of advancement, should be totally rejected. We should take note that Jesus says in John 10 vs 10 that ‘the thief comes to kill, steal and destroy but I have come so that they may have life.’The public out there must begin to analyze and begin to realize that not everybody that creates fuel out of Fanta and sends miracle money is a servant of God. After all, what will this do in terms of your salvation and moral life?” Fr Chikoya asked.

He asked anyone who may have utilized such supernatural powers to repent.

“Every time a miracle happened in the Bible, it was responding to a very urgent and great need and it always brought glory to God. If anybody has outsourced those powers, repent and God will be able to save you and make you live a peaceful life. There is panic wherever there is fear that is the devil’s agenda. He could use anybody and even Seer 1 could be the element that is coming on the scene. If individuals made a mistake, they should account to that mistake and let’s not drag the nation into this mud of Seer 1. Zambia is more than the government. We shouldn’t suffer and bring confusion, panic and pain because of the selfish desires of a few with their so- called ‘men and women of God’ that mislead them. It is a wake up call to all of us especially those that desperately get money, get into office, get promotion and get married and they can do anything, God will always bless you and when he blesses you, there is going to be peace,” said Fr Chikoya.