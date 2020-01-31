Seer 1 shouldn’t derail us from Bill 10 – CCZ

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Seer 1 shouldn’t derail us from Bill 10 – CCZBy Julia Malunga on 31 Jan 2020
Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) secretary general Fr Emmanuel Chikoya says Zambians must not lose focus on important issues like the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 because of Nigerian prophet Seer 1.
And Fr Chikoya has advised people to desist from seeking riches or power through charms or supernatural means, warning that such things always backfire.
Earlier this week, a bizarre video went viral on social media in which a South African Based Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu popularly known as Seer 1 issued threats against unnamed ministers, some members of parliament and mayors who he claimed that he gave supernatural powers to win the 2016 elections.
But in an interview, Fr Chikoya lamented that the Seer 1 issue was just diverting people’s attention from the real problems which Zambians were facing.
“With the challenges facing our country, people must focus. There are a lot of attempts to divert the attention of the people but we should be able to remain focused. We must look out and demand for accountability, we must demand for quality of service delivery and for lasting and permanent solutions to the power challenges and also the issues of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 which has technically been disowned by those that were there because they are now claiming they don’t support it. So it is clear that it is a deceptive thing and it should go back to the drawing board. We need to stay awake and focused,” Fr Chikoya said.
And Fr Chikoya warned people that sought riches through manipulative or ritual means, that charms would always backfire.
“And generally, those who seek riches, political office and other forms of positions should keep away from using manipulative forces and charms, they always backfire. You may thrive for a season but it will still get back to you. Shedding innocent blood, if it so happens in the quest for wealth and in the quest for political office or any form of advancement, should be totally rejected. We should take note that Jesus says in John 10 vs 10 that ‘the thief comes to kill, steal and destroy but I have come so that they may have life.’The public out there must begin to analyze and begin to realize that not everybody that creates fuel out of Fanta and sends miracle money is a servant of God. After all, what will this do in terms of your salvation and moral life?” Fr Chikoya asked.
He asked anyone who may have utilized such supernatural powers to repent.
“Every time a miracle happened in the Bible, it was responding to a very urgent and great need and it always brought glory to God. If anybody has outsourced those powers, repent and God will be able to save you and make you live a peaceful life. There is panic wherever there is fear that is the devil’s agenda. He could use anybody and even Seer 1 could be the element that is coming on the scene. If individuals made a mistake, they should account to that mistake and let’s not drag the nation into this mud of Seer 1. Zambia is more than the government. We shouldn’t suffer and bring confusion, panic and pain because of the selfish desires of a few with their so- called ‘men and women of God’ that mislead them. It is a wake up call to all of us especially those that desperately get money, get into office, get promotion and get married and they can do anything, God will always bless you and when he blesses you, there is going to be peace,” said Fr Chikoya.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items1Subscribenewest oldest most votedJKVote Up0Vote Down8 hours ago
- Govt shouldn’t dismiss TIZ corruption statistics – ACC - 31 Jan 2020
- Seer 1 shouldn’t derail us from Bill 10 – CCZ - 31 Jan 2020
- PF, UPND clash in Chilubi - 31 Jan 2020
- Kafwaya a small boy drunk with unknown power – Kambwili - 30 Jan 2020
- Kasumbalesa man dies in shooting incident following botched mob justice - 29 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (7,139 views)
- Chilubanama in hot soup, PF finds him guilty after analyzing Prime TV footage (2,366 views)
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can't confirm if anyone got his power (2,286 views)
- I'll be very upset if Seer 1 includes me on his list - Lubinda (1,689 view)
- Govt sneaked a clause rejected by NDF into Bill 10, reveals Wynter (1,671 view)
- Lungu’s chances of winning 2021 are nil – Sangwa
- Porn addicts fail to function in marriages, says Sumaili
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can't confirm if anyone got his power
- Chingola riots a sign of people's anger against govt lies
- Sinda residents stole from me instead of helping after my accident, laments Mkaika MP
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
- 7 Sep 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Mumbi Phiri lectures Birmingham University Professor on democracy15 May 2017
-
Govt gangs up against FIC boss, as Kasolo declares Chirwa unprofessional14 Jun 2019
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Govt shouldn’t dismiss TIZ corruption statistics – ACC31 Jan 2020
-
Seer 1 shouldn’t derail us from Bill 10 – CCZ31 Jan 2020
- 31 Jan 2020
-
Lungu is your brother, that’s why he has donated food, Olipa tells Chilubi31 Jan 2020
-
We’re equipped to detect Coronavirus – MoH31 Jan 2020
-
Don’t take advantage of ‘ritual killing’ unrest to loot – SACCORD31 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business