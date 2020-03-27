Zambian Judiciary disregarded rule of law on Sangwa ban – IBA

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Breaking News
Zambian Judiciary disregarded rule of law on Sangwa ban – IBABy Julia Malunga on 27 Mar 2020
THE International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) says the notice from the Registrar’s Office at the Zambian Judiciary regarding constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC, did not indicate any legal provisions to support the action to bar him from appearing before any court in the country.
And the IBAHRI have urged the Zambian Judiciary to rescind its decision to bar Sangwa from appearing in court, warning that the move would have serious consequences on the rule of law in the country.
In a statement published on their website, Thursday, the IBAHRI condemned the move against Sangwa from any Zambian court as an affront to justice.
“IBAHRI condemns the persecution and disbarment of prominent Zambian constitutional lawyer John Sangwa SC, on March 13, 2020. Following an alleged complaint of professional misconduct by the country’s Judiciary to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ). The Judiciary’s acting Chief Registrar Prince Boniface Mwiinga announced that Mr Sangwa would not be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, Diego García-Sayán, has publicly condemned the suspension of Mr Sangwa, as an affront to the independence of lawyers in Zambia,” read the statement.
“The Zambian Judiciary’s attack on John Sangwa’s individual rights to freedom of expression, as well his independence as a lawyer, is of serious concern to the IBAHRI. The absence of a fair hearing and due process in addressing the complaint made against Mr Sangwa suggests that his disbarment comes in retaliation to his criticisms of the current President of Zambia and the judicial appointments to the Constitutional Court. The UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers ensures the right of lawyers to freedom of expression (Article 23), which is further upheld in the IBA Standards for the Independence of the Legal Profession (Article 14). It is imperative that the independent voices of lawyers are respected,” stated Ramberg.
And the Association also expressed serious concern by the Judiciary’s disregard of the rule of law.
“The IBAHRI is concerned by the lack of due process and disregard for the rule of law demonstrated in the Judiciary’s complaint against Mr Sangwa. In accordance with Part IV of Zambia’s Legal Practitioners’ Act and Section 7 of the Law Association of Zambia Act, a legal practitioner can only be punished following a hearing by the LAZ Legal Practitioners’ Committee and/or the Disciplinary Committee. The notice from the Registrar’s Office at the Judiciary regarding Mr Sangwa did not indicate any legal provisions to support this action and he was disbarred before the complaint against him had been considered by the LAZ,” read the statement.
IBAHRI vice-chair, Mark Stephens, CBE, urged the Office of the Registrar to rescind its decision.
“The IBAHRI urges the Registrar’s Office to repeal its disbarment of John Sangwa from all courts in Zambia and to recognize the rule of law by allowing due process in the alleged complaint brought against him. The Registrar’s Office must consider the hugely damaging impact this decision will have upon the principle of the rule of law in Zambia and in upholding the population’s belief in the judicial system,” stated Stephens.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zambian Judiciary disregarded rule of law on Sangwa ban – IBA - 27 Mar 2020
- Sangwa asks Lungu to declare State of Emergency - 27 Mar 2020
- Cabinet directs State institutions to submit schedules of staff who can work from home - 26 Mar 2020
- ABA asks UN body to intervene in Sangwa case - 26 Mar 2020
- Zambia has enough capacity to test for Covid-19 – ZNPHI - 26 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Zambian student chased from Chinese University over suspected COVID-19 (29,796 views)
- Lungu's full address: Zambia records 12 COVID-19 cases as lock down looms (16,827 views)
- I've made it in life - Esther Phiri (12,917 views)
- Coronavirus cases jump to 16 (11,322 views)
- Sangwa asks Lungu to declare State of Emergency (7,574 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- LCC not ready for COVID-19, says Mayor
- COVID-19 cases rise to 22
- Topstar removes Prime TV from its platforms
- Empower local pharmacists to manufacture COVID-19 drugs, Kanyika urges govt
- Police guard NDC MP after residents threaten to torch him over Bill 10 position
- Zambian Judiciary disregarded rule of law on Sangwa ban – IBA
- Sangwa asks Lungu to declare State of Emergency
- Castle Lager postpones 2020 Africa 5s due to COVID-19
- Coronavirus forces Lusaka’s Taj Pamodzi Hotel to close
- FAZ halts stadia re-development plans
- Court revokes arrest warrants issued against Kamanga, 5 others
- Coronavirus cases jump to 16
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article