COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia

By on 17 Apr 2020

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya gives a COVID-19 update

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia recorded 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said among the latest cases are a 10-year-old from Kabwe and a 19-year-old who was admitted at Chilenje hospital.

He said 20 people were currently in isolation while 30 had recovered and the death toll remained at 2.

Sad

7 hours ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

Are they going to lockdown kabwe also?

5 hours ago

