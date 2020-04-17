COVID-19 cases rise to 52 in Zambia

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia recorded 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
At a media briefing, Dr Chilufya said among the latest cases are a 10-year-old from Kabwe and a 19-year-old who was admitted at Chilenje hospital.
He said 20 people were currently in isolation while 30 had recovered and the death toll remained at 2.
Full story later.
Sad
Are they going to lockdown kabwe also?