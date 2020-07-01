PF chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile says the ruling party wants Article 52 removed because it disadvantages candidates, not just President Edgar Lungu, by shortening their campaign period once their nominations are challenged in court. But Mundubile says the party is not threatened by Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa’s intention to petition President Lungu’s nomination because the Constitutional Court already decided on the matter. In an interview, Mundubile said Article 52 needed to be repealed because it was disadvantageous to affected candidates. “I want to proceed to mention that the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.