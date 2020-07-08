LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa says it is possible for the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to lose the 2021 elections if it does not “up its game”. And Sampa says some people in PF took advantage of late president Michael Sata’s illness and got the country into the current debt crisis by over borrowing. Meanwhile, Sampa says he is confident that NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili will return to PF because he sounds just like Sata when he speaks. Speaking to Kennedy Gondwe on his Studio Ken YouTube channel, Sampa said PF...



