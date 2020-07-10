Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya at her office during the handing over of the draft Self Regulatory Bill by Media Liaison Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma at her office in Lusaka on December 11, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says a lot of money is being wasted because corruption is now being used as a tool to fight opponents, which is sad. And Siliya says politicians should not dare the state because the police are there to protect the President and anything can happen in the process. . Meanwhile, Siliya says because of bad leadership, the UPND fails to differentiate between leadership and bad manners. Speaking when she featured on Diamond TV’s COSTA, Thursday, Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, said...