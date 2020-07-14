Police in Lusaka are on a manhunt for Patriotic Front Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Emmanuel J Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, who is facing aggravated robbery charges. On Saturday last week, Banda mobilised armed PF cadres and stormed Lusaka Central Police where they beat up some unsuspecting officers on duty and got away with an undisclosed amount of money, belonging to one of the officers. Sources say the incident happened after the C5 anti-robbery squad shot and killed a suspect earlier, who happens to be a relative to Banda....



