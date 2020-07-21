PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says youths who engage in violence should be ashamed of themselves for being foolish enough to fight amongst each other as brothers and sisters. And Phiri says it is embarrassing to the ruling party for PF youths to continue breaking the law even when President Edgar Lungu had spoken against their actions, warning that anyone found wanting would be firmly dealt with by the police. Addressing youths on a PF blog, Saturday afternoon, Phiri said violence among PF youths was embarrassing the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.