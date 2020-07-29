PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has with immediate effect terminated the appointment of David Mabumba as General Education Minister and replaced him with Dennis Wanchinga.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has appointed Bwana Mkubwa PF member of parliament Dr Jonas Chanda as Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Minister taking over from Wanchinga.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe announced this in a statement.

Chipampe said the President in his termination letter to Mabumba, thanked him for the service which he rendered.

“In exercise of the powers vested in me under the provisions of Article 92 (2) (e) read with Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia and Section 26 of the interpretations of the General Provisions Act Cap 2 of the Laws of Zambia, I hereby terminate your appointment as Minister of General Education. I wish to thank you for the service you rendered to the Government of the Republic of Zambia and to wish you well in your future endeavours” stated President Lungu in the letter.